A business case being developed for Hunter Park - a planned redevelopment area in Broadmeadow - might not consider how light rail could form part of the precinct. The NSW government has refused to say whether detailed planning for the 60-odd hectare site's future will take into account light rail, despite the updated Hunter Regional Plan released last week showing an indicative line running into the planned sports and entertainment precinct. The draft planning document, which is on exhibition until March, features a map of the "regionally significant growth area" of Broadmeadow with an "indicative" light rail alignment running from the line's existing western terminus along Tudor and Belford streets before crossing the rail line near Broadmeadow train station. The route had stops at Beaumont Street, Gregson Park, the Nine Ways and in Hunter Park. The route shown in the plan is a change from the one deemed the "most suitable" light rail extension - a line to John Hunter Hospital - in a Transport for NSW summary report of a strategic business case released last year. It ran along Tudor and Belford streets but continued along Lambton Road where a potential stage one terminus was proposed near Wests New Lambton. A second stage to the hospital, the report noted, would have to overcome steep gradients. The Newcastle Herald understands the route in the regional plan was prepared in consultation with Newcastle council and Transport for NSW. Asked further details, a Department of Planning spokesperson would only say the draft plan "looks at options to maximise the potential of Broadmeadow and Hunter Park". "As identified in the Greater Newcastle Metropolitan Plan released in 2018, the light rail extension is one option that may be considered for further investigation," they said. The department did not answer a question about whether Venues NSW and the Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation, which are co-developing a business case for the Hunter Park redevelopment project, would be considering light rail as part of their work. City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath said "adequate public transport" would need to be "a critical part of the [Hunter Park] master plan" given a preliminary business case showed "the potential for almost 10,000 new jobs" in the area. "This means bus, heavy rail, ride share, bicycle, and light rail, will all have to be considered and how they connect with Broadmeadow train station," he said. "Whether it be for a sporting event or a regional festival, Hunter Park will need a public transport solution that can move tens of thousands of people into and out of the precinct with a minimum of fuss and time." Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes said Hunter Park was "the next big thing" in terms of major urban renewal and would be "deserving of first-class transport connections". "The draft plan suggests the extension of the light rail could terminate at Broadmeadow. We remain supportive of a much broader ... network that considers the John Hunter Hospital precinct, which if plans are realised, will be twice its size by 2041," he said. Mr Hawes said Hunter Park plans "need to make allowance for the potential extension of the light rail so the task ... does not fall at the first hurdle through a lack of corridor planning and reservation". Meanwhile, Venues NSW has appointed Phil Paris - who headed the Barangaroo Precinct urban renewal - to run the Hunter Park project. He has commenced talks with local stakeholders. "Mr Paris is a senior development executive with over 20 years of international hands-on experience in mixed-use developments across the Middle East, European and Asia-Pacific region," Venues NSW said in a statement. RELATED CONTENT

