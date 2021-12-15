our-newcastle, food, Lewis, John, wine, Pleasant, winery, Medich, Mount, renovation

IN THE wake of last April's $14 million purchase by Sydney-based Medich family investment company, the Hunter's illustrious Mount Pleasant vineyards, cellar door and winery are undergoing major upgrading. In resolute fashion, the new owners have presided over the removal of 13 hectares of struggling younger semillon and chardonnay vines in the Lovedale vineyard on Wine Country Drive, Pokolbin. High-grade chardonnay and semillon rootlings will replace these vines and the prized 15 hectares of older 1946- and 1980s-planted semillon vines are being retained to continue producing the flagship Lovedale semillons. The quality of those vines was recently demonstrated in the 2021 Hunter Valley Wine Show when the Mount Pleasant 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lovedale semillons won the Iain Riggs Wine of Provenance Trophy - an award in which entrants submit three different vintages of the same labelled wine, covering a spread of at least 10 years. Further proving the Mediches' appreciation of Mount Pleasant's iconic status and a determination to see it thrive, the Rosehill shiraz vineyard in Broke Road, Pokolbin, is also due for an upgrade, says chief winemaker-general manager Adrian Sparks. On-site work last August shut down the Marrowbone Road, Pokolbin, cellar door to allow large-scale renovation that will be completed at Christmas and there has already been a substantial upgrade in the 800-tonne-capacity winery ready for the approaching 2022 Hunter vintage. Adrian says the cellar door plans provide for a private VIP room, a Mount Pleasant wine club members' lounge and an outdoor tasting area offering daily charcuterie and cheese boards and ad hoc food offerings. He is optimistic about the 2022 vintage which has been enhanced by a "great' winter, excellent rain and good budburst. Medich group, headed by chairman Roy Medich and his son Anthony as CEO, produces beef, chickens, eggs, fruit and vegetables and honey in the Hunter under the Hunter Farm Collective operation and has developed the Branxton Radford Park and Lower Belford Murray's Rise housing estates. The acquisition of Mount Pleasant brands, wine stocks, winery, cellar door and some of Australia's greatest vineyards followed the January 8 lapse into voluntary administration of the parent 144-year-old McWilliam's group. The Riverina-based Calabria Family Wines paid $32.25 million for the McWilliam's brands, intellectual property, and stock holdings as well as the Riverina vineyard, winery and cellar door at Hanwood. THIS splendid Mount Pleasant 2017 Cellar Aged Elizabeth Semillon shines green-tinted straw and has orange blossom aromas and fresh, elegant lime front palate flavour. The middle palate displays apple, lemon curd, mineral and nascent honey and toast and a finish of slatey acid. The wines are at mountpleasantwines.com.au and wine stores. PRICE: $25. DRINK WITH: crab souffle. AGEING: 12 years. RATING: 5 stars FROM some of the Hunter's best red vines, the 14%-alcohol Mount Pleasant 2019 Rosehill Vineyard Shiraz glows bright purple in the glass and entices with berry pastille and forest floor aromas. The front palate shows plush, ripe plum flavour, middle-palate bramble jetty, spice, spearmint and savoury oak and a finish of dusty tannins. PRICE: $55. DRINK WITH: veal scallopine. AGEING: 15 years. RATING: 5 stars NAMED for a friend of legendary Hunter winemaker Maurice O'Shea, the Mount Pleasant 2021 Isabelle Rose has 12.5% alcohol, pale blush pink hues, jellybean scents and refreshing strawberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate features cherry, blood orange and pomegranate characters and gunmetal acid plays at the finish. PRICE: $22. DRINK WITH: salad of king prawns. AGEING: drink now. RATING: 4 stars

