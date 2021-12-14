WE Alexander win to act as springboard to world for Ferrier

sport, local-sport, We Alexander, Merewether golf club, Newcastle Golf Club

LUKE Ferrier has set his sights on obtaining a world amateur golf ranking after a massive two months capped with a second consecutive WE Alexander Open crown. Ferrier carded rounds of 72,68 to finish at two-under at Waratah Golf Club on Sunday and win the prestigious event by two strokes. Corey Lamb, the 2019 winner, was runner-up at even par, two ahead of first-round leader Brian Carmichael. Success in the WE Alexander for Ferrier, followed a runaway victory in the Merewether club championships second in the Newcastle club championships and a win in the Newcastle foursomes, where he teamed up with Jill Blenkey. In the process, the 22-year-old right-hander has sliced four shots off his handicap to sit at plus five. He now plans to target the major amateur events in Australia. "I have just put my name down for the Avondale Medal and I'm trying to get a start in the Master of he Amateurs in Melbourne," Ferrier said. "You need a world ranking and I don't have one. I have sent an email asking if there were any spots left. The NSW Amateur is in late January and the Aussie Am is in March. I want to play as many world-ranking events as I can. "I have lost four shots in the past six weeks. In the club championships at Merewether, I shot 64,69,65,74 to win by 14. At Newcastle, I had a really good first round - a 68 - and because it rates so hard it went in as an eight-under round. Then I had 77,74,73 and ended up getting beaten in a play-off by Daniel Terry. The Merewether and Newcastle championships clashed. I would tee off at 6am at Merewether to play 12.30pm at Newcastle. "I have just turned 22 so I'm still young but I feel like my game has really started to develop. My course management mainly. I play my way around the course now, not just try and hit it hard." Ferrier started the second round of the WE Alexander on Sunday tied for eighth after opening with a one-over 72. He found his groove early on Sunday, sinking a three-metre putt for eagle at the par-five second and picked up shots at the fifth and eighth to turn four under and two-under for the tournament. He then held his nerve as Lamb and Carmichael faltered down the stretch. Blake Windred (2016-18) was the last of five players who have won a hat-trick of titles. "I was talking to Blake's dad on Sunday and he said I will have to come back next year and try to tie Blake with three," Ferrier said. "I definitely plan to do that." ** Jye Pickin went down to Chris Fan (1-up) in the quarter-final of the Victorian Amateur at Kingswood Country Club on Monday.

