First time award nominee Butler Building's striking masterpiece took out this year's gong for the Home of the Year. It is three years since David Butler, director of Butler Building, set out to form his own company with only a trailer and a single apprentice on the payroll. He has not looked back and 2022 is looking bright - fully booked with new challenges. The business was recognised at the 2021 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen and Bathroom Awards with Home of the Year and Custom Built Home of the Year for the architecturally designed modern property, which features unique exterior appeal and top class finishes throughout. "I didn't really believe it at the start. We just had the entry for the one award," David said. Nominated for the Custom Built Home ($600,001 to $700,000), the team was thrilled to win the overall Custom Built and Home of the Year accolades. In fact, the team was so excited at their initial win, they popped the champagne early and had to be called back in to hear their subsequent wins. The judges noted "the variety in materials and finishes used throughout are individual yet complementary". "The contemporary mixture of timber, black cladding and brickwork create a striking exterior that provides a sense of interest and character that perfectly flows throughout the home. "The main entryway and living space offer a seamless sophistication that continues through to the stunning kitchen and outdoor entertaining area. The private adults' retreat upstairs is enviable and chic." Butler Building carries out a range of works, from new custom homes to extensions, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping. David said he knew this one would be special. It was an exciting build due to the amount of detail that went into it. While many homes may have one or two special features, this one had them in abundance, including exposed timber battens (some of which create a waterfall effect from the second storey to the front entrance area), hidden internal doors, internal brickwork lit by LEDs, and much more. "It's come out with real personality and that homey feel, which is what we like to create," David said. The Butler Building team looked forward to a busy and rewarding 12 months ahead in 2022. "This year's been a tough one and we had to juggle a few things, so to have this happen, to get the awards, it was a reminder of why we do it," David said. "The reward comes with giving people that happy feeling in life and what they've worked so hard for."

STUNNING INTERIORS: Judges praised the build for its character throughout. Pictures: SUPPLIED

HIDDEN SPACES: You'll never spot the hidden wardrobe unless you know where to look.

