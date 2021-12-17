boat, club, marine, summer, safety, newcastle, herald

There's a reason why Club Marine is Australia's largest boat insurance provider. Founded by boaties for boaties over 50 years ago, they know what's important when it comes to boat insurance. Underwritten by Allianz, Club Marine's pleasure craft insurance is designed by insurance professionals with a real understanding of boating. Whether you have a jet ski, ski boat, tinny, runabout, fishing boat, yacht or multi-million-dollar cruiser, Club Marine offers cover options to suit a variety of boats, boating lifestyles and on water activities. When you join Club Marine you'll also discover that boat insurance is just the beginning. As a Club Marine policy holder, you'll enjoy a range of benefits and discounts. Members have access to Club Marine Assist, Member Rewards, the mobile App and YouTube boating channel, Club Marine TV. And you can get a discounted subscription to their leading marine lifestyle publication, Club Marine Magazine, filled with news, reviews, advice and stories on boating, sailing, cruising, fishing and much more. Most of all, Club Marine believes recreational boating should be safe, secure fun for everyone and so Club Marine is actively part of the boating community at large, supporting many clubs, tournaments, boat shows and regattas. Learn more at clubmarine.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/98dcc590-f7b7-4224-a2e8-dcaee4d6d893.jpg/r0_11_1181_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Boat users urged to find all the benefits of Club Marine

LEISURE TIME: It's time to hit the water with Club Marine. Get the advice for the right cover for you. Picture: CLUB MARINE. There's a reason why Club Marine is Australia's largest boat insurance provider. Founded by boaties for boaties over 50 years ago, they know what's important when it comes to boat insurance. Underwritten by Allianz, Club Marine's pleasure craft insurance is designed by insurance professionals with a real understanding of boating. Whether you have a jet ski, ski boat, tinny, runabout, fishing boat, yacht or multi-million-dollar cruiser, Club Marine offers cover options to suit a variety of boats, boating lifestyles and on water activities. READY FOR ACTION: Boats ready to take to the water at Newcastle. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK. When you join Club Marine you'll also discover that boat insurance is just the beginning.

As a Club Marine policy holder, you'll enjoy a range of benefits and discounts. Members have access to Club Marine Assist, Member Rewards, the mobile App and YouTube boating channel, Club Marine TV. And you can get a discounted subscription to their leading marine lifestyle publication, Club Marine Magazine, filled with news, reviews, advice and stories on boating, sailing, cruising, fishing and much more.

LIFESTYLE: Ready to explore new horizons. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK. Most of all, Club Marine believes recreational boating should be safe, secure fun for everyone and so Club Marine is actively part of the boating community at large, supporting many clubs, tournaments, boat shows and regattas. Learn more at clubmarine.com.au SHARE