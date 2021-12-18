BuildArt Projects, newcastle, building, hia, awards

Four awards for first time entrants BuildArt Projects

CLEVER DESIGN: The BuildArt Projects renovation has created an effect that is "open, light and homely". Picture: SUPPLIED. In their first time entering the awards, Joel and Jade Ayton from BuildArt Projects are thrilled to have taken home four awards.

"As a small business, being recognised for the attention to detail and hard work we put into our projects has really meant a lot," Joel and Jade said.

"HIA is very well respected in our circle, and we are so proud to have won the awards."

At the 2021 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen and Bathroom Awards, the team took out: Bathroom of the Year ($20,001 - $25,000)



Custom Built Home ($800,001 - $1 million)



Renovation/Addition Project (up to $250,000)



Renovation/Addition Project of the Year In comments on their win for Renovation/Addition Project of the Year, judges noted that the "rundown heritage terrace has been remarkably transformed into a contemporary and inviting inner-city abode".

"This is a stunning example of what can be achieved when an astute vision is paired with impressive workmanship." BuildArt Projects looks after custom new builds, extensions and renovations. The company, which began in 2016, has evolved over time and the projects they are completing have grown. It focuses on developing positive working relationships with local architects, trades and suppliers and on building a team that supports each other and is passionate about custom building.