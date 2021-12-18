newcastle, plumb, lake macquarie, hia, awards

The Plumb residence is a beautiful home located on the shores of Lake Macquarie at Carey Bay. Great care was taken to ensure that each detail included maximised the space for this compact yet extremely functional kitchen, which was named the Kitchen of the Year ($45,001 - $60,000) in the 2021 Hunter Housing and Kitchen and Bathroom Awards. The property now has a place for all the cooking essentials, with easily accessible open shelving for appliances and a large island bench that provides the perfect preparation area. The kitchen design was a creative process with both client and designer, Justin Merry, to ensure all the aesthetic and practical needs were met. The kitchen-dining area, which has quality Smeg appliances installed, looks out across the lake. The galley style ensures the best of the views are taken in while undertaking the daily meal preparations. The island bench is large enough for practical prep activities, but it also makes a great bar for wine and cheese when the party gets into full swing. Overall this project is stunning and it certainly is the showpiece in this beautiful family home. The stylish transformation has brought the whole area to life. Kitchens for Living has incredibly happy clients who receive compliments on not only the great functionality of their kitchen area, but also its simple clear lines and beautiful attention to detail.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/c94de721-8f1a-4539-9d5d-b4adb23e85dc.jpeg/r0_180_3847_2354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

2021 Hunter Housing and Kitchen and Bathroom Awards: A plumb Lake Macquarie project

FORM AND FUNCTION: This Kitchens for Living project has created the perfect party spot. Picture: Courtesy of @mattsphotography The Plumb residence is a beautiful home located on the shores of Lake Macquarie at Carey Bay. Great care was taken to ensure that each detail included maximised the space for this compact yet extremely functional kitchen, which was named the Kitchen of the Year ($45,001 - $60,000) in the 2021 Hunter Housing and Kitchen and Bathroom Awards.

The property now has a place for all the cooking essentials, with easily accessible open shelving for appliances and a large island bench that provides the perfect preparation area. The kitchen design was a creative process with both client and designer, Justin Merry, to ensure all the aesthetic and practical needs were met.

The kitchen-dining area, which has quality Smeg appliances installed, looks out across the lake. The galley style ensures the best of the views are taken in while undertaking the daily meal preparations.

The island bench is large enough for practical prep activities, but it also makes a great bar for wine and cheese when the party gets into full swing. Overall this project is stunning and it certainly is the showpiece in this beautiful family home.

The stylish transformation has brought the whole area to life.

Kitchens for Living has incredibly happy clients who receive compliments on not only the great functionality of their kitchen area, but also its simple clear lines and beautiful attention to detail. SHARE