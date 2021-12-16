sport, cricket,

Senior men's representative coach Shane Burley admits he's been "through phases" in terms of Newcastle District Cricket Association having two teams entered in the T20 Regional Bash. However, he feels a last-ball thriller between the sides at Lynn Oval on Sunday was a perfect example of the concept working in full flight. Lake Mac Attack (9-133) edged out Newcastle Blasters (9-129) by four runs to not only claim bragging rights but book a spot in the last four of the annual NSW Country tournament. "I sort of go through phases where I get frustrated they split us in half," Burley said. "Then you look at a day like Sunday with more people getting an opportunity and it shows the strength overall as a squad. It's really good and I think it's a positive now. It's great to see a few of younger guys especially get more of an opportunity." The Lake Mac-Newcastle dynamic, made up of players from the larger NDCA representative squad, is now in campaign number four with the Blasters having flown solo for the opening three seasons. Angus McTaggart, Joey Gillard, Jeremy Nunan, Jack Hartigan and Mitch Lole have been some of those younger players plying their trade in three round games over the last fortnight. This may not have been the case with only one NDCA team in the T20 Regional Bash. "It creates a bit more incentive for the whole squad to push each other," Burley said. "Originally we only picked one team and when guys realise they might not be in the mix they start dropping off from training. "From that perspective it makes training a bit sharper." Lake Mac, champions in 2019-20 and runner's up in 2020-21, are now due to tackle the Northern Inland Bolter while in the other semi title holders ACT Aces meet Central West Wranglers. A date and venue have yet to be determined, however, previously games have been held during January at the SCG. Also on the representative agenda is the postponed NSW Country Championships, scheduled for the Central Coast next month (January 28-30). A later-than-normal nationals returns after a COVID-forced break last year, taking place in Albury in April. Burley, also assistant coach of the Bush Blues, says "I know country selectors look at the Plan B [Regional Bash] stuff in general because there's a T20 element at nationals now". Meanwhile, in the Women's T20 Regional Bash semi-final draw also released this week, the Newcastle Blasters meet the Coffs Coast Chargers and the Illawarra Flames clash with the Riverina Bullets.

