newcastle, housing, hia, awards, 2021, Craig Jennion

HIA is committed to recognising the outstanding achievements of our members and this year I was once again impressed by the sheer scale, creativity, passion and excellence demonstrated by HIA members. There were many truly exemplary stories to get inspired by featured at this year's Awards. Held before an online crowd of industry leaders and peers from across the Hunter and Central Coast regions, the Awards acknowledged the talent of designers, builders, suppliers and manufacturers who plan and construct quality new homes, townhouses, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor projects. Judged by industry professionals, winners were selected in 27 separate categories, with Butler Building taking out the highest accolade, the HIA-CSR Hunter Home of the Year Award. Against strong competition the judges said "delivering a mid-century modern style, this architecturally designed home is a suburban masterpiece. "The variety in materials and finishes used throughout are unique yet complimentary with the astute use of timber battens, exposed brickwork and chrome black finishes providing a seamless transition between the exterior and interior." I congratulate Butler Building and all Hunter Award winners and finalists on their dedication to achieving the very best workmanship and standards in every project they undertake. HIA's Awards provide a tremendous opportunity for our members to showcase their projects and highlight building and design excellence. The winners of the HIA Professional Builder awards were: Walkom Constructions for Professional Small Builder/Renovator; Tullipan Homes for Professional Medium Builder/Renovator for the fourth year in a row; and McDonald Jones Homes for Professional Major Builder. Other winners on the night included Bellriver Homes for 'Display Home of the Year', Hunter Homes for 'Project Home of the Year', BuildArt Projects for 'Renovation/Addition Project of the Year', Construct Central Coast for 'Spec Home of the Year', P&D Bush Building for 'Townhouse/Villa Development of the Year' and Evolve Housing for 'Affordable Housing of the Year'. In the Kitchen and Bathroom categories, 'Kitchen Project of the Year' was awarded to Lifestyle Custom Cabinetry and Peter Bailey Building took out 'Bathroom Project of the Year'. As in previous years HIA is delighted with the exceptional quality of entries and level of competition this year. In a year that has thrown up many challenges all winners and finalists should be proud to have reached the pinnacle of excellence as demonstrated in these awards. Overall winners in major categories will now represent the HIA Hunter region at the HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards in 2022 to compete for national titles against winners from other HIA regions. For those looking to be inspired by innovative techniques in building as well as the latest trends in kitchens and bathrooms the award winners are featured on the Regional Housing Awards page of the HIA website at www.hia.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/4e0b7154-6e25-4237-a582-bd805f8eae1d.jpg/r0_64_1280_787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

HIA-CSR Hunter 2021: A showcase of excellence

BATHROOM OF THE YEAR: Judges said this "sophisticated space" by Peter Bailey Builder is the "perfect sanctuary for pampering in luxury". Picture: SUPPLIED. HIA is committed to recognising the outstanding achievements of our members and this year I was once again impressed by the sheer scale, creativity, passion and excellence demonstrated by HIA members.

There were many truly exemplary stories to get inspired by featured at this year's Awards. Held before an online crowd of industry leaders and peers from across the Hunter and Central Coast regions, the Awards acknowledged the talent of designers, builders, suppliers and manufacturers who plan and construct quality new homes, townhouses, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor projects. Judged by industry professionals, winners were selected in 27 separate categories, with Butler Building taking out the highest accolade, the HIA-CSR Hunter Home of the Year Award. Against strong competition the judges said "delivering a mid-century modern style, this architecturally designed home is a suburban masterpiece.

"The variety in materials and finishes used throughout are unique yet complimentary with the astute use of timber battens, exposed brickwork and chrome black finishes providing a seamless transition between the exterior and interior." I congratulate Butler Building and all Hunter Award winners and finalists on their dedication to achieving the very best workmanship and standards in every project they undertake. HIA's Awards provide a tremendous opportunity for our members to showcase their projects and highlight building and design excellence. The winners of the HIA Professional Builder awards were: Walkom Constructions for Professional Small Builder/Renovator; Tullipan Homes for Professional Medium Builder/Renovator for the fourth year in a row; and McDonald Jones Homes for Professional Major Builder. Entries were of exceptional quality. Other winners on the night included Bellriver Homes for 'Display Home of the Year', Hunter Homes for 'Project Home of the Year', BuildArt Projects for 'Renovation/Addition Project of the Year', Construct Central Coast for 'Spec Home of the Year', P&D Bush Building for 'Townhouse/Villa Development of the Year' and Evolve Housing for 'Affordable Housing of the Year'. In the Kitchen and Bathroom categories, 'Kitchen Project of the Year' was awarded to Lifestyle Custom Cabinetry and Peter Bailey Building took out 'Bathroom Project of the Year'. As in previous years HIA is delighted with the exceptional quality of entries and level of competition this year. In a year that has thrown up many challenges all winners and finalists should be proud to have reached the pinnacle of excellence as demonstrated in these awards. Overall winners in major categories will now represent the HIA Hunter region at the HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards in 2022 to compete for national titles against winners from other HIA regions. For those looking to be inspired by innovative techniques in building as well as the latest trends in kitchens and bathrooms the award winners are featured on the Regional Housing Awards page of the HIA website at www.hia.com.au. Craig Jennion HIA Executive Director - Hunter SHARE