What do Aussie seniors want from their retirement?

This is branded content.

The construct of retirement in Australia has been undergoing some major transformations over the past few years.



A growing number of Aussie seniors have been seeking flexible alternatives to traditional aged care packages.



Cold, impersonal facilities have been swapped out for vibrant retirement villages in Sydney and surrounding suburbs.



All established Australian aged care providers have been asking themselves the same question to guide them through the industry's ongoing reform: what do Aussie seniors want from their retirement?

We'll be exploring the answer to this question in-depth below, as well as how Aussie aged care providers have been taking strides to ensure Australian seniors retain access to all the support and services that they may need as the industry continues to grow and change.

Providing opportunities to live on their own terms

Arguably the most important element of any aged care solution is that it allows individuals receiving care to maintain their independence.



Opportunities for independent living are a right for all Australian seniors both in and outside of care facilities and retirement villages.



It's essential that any aged care solution you and your family consider for your elderly loved ones is designed to provide them with all the opportunities to live independently that are most precious to them.

Although these opportunities can vary in their nature, many Aussie seniors have expressed that they value the liberty to:

maintain flexible schedules so that they can see their friends and loved ones,

occasionally prepare their own meals or shop for their own foods,

care for and spend quality time with their pets,

schedule health and beauty appointments,

travel independently (either abroad or even just locally via public transport),

and take their own opportunities to be physically active.

Modern aged care providers factor these liberties into their aged care packages to ensure that all individuals receiving care from their carers or at their facilities, can maintain their sense of self and individuality throughout their years in retirement.

Community: a core value of modern care

Social isolation amongst seniors is a growing concern in Australia, especially considering how detrimental both loneliness and a lack of stimulation can be with regards to an individual's emotional and neurological health and wellbeing.



After all, if these past few years of COVID-19 lockdowns have taught us anything, it's that the power of community cannot be overstated.

It's this same knowledge of the dangers of social isolation that prompted healthcare professionals to spearhead extensive research into the positive impacts that community enrichment can have on elderly citizens in particular.



These studies revealed that older citizens who stay social as they age are drastically less likely to develop both chronic neurological conditions like Alzheimer's, as well as possessing a decreased risk of experiencing damaging physical ailments like high blood pressure and heart disease.

One of the primary benefits of retirement villages over traditional care facilities is simply that villages allow retirees to create their own sense of consistent community throughout their years in retirement.



The opportunity to actually purchase your own home in a vibrant setting equipped with many avenues for enrichment will naturally alleviate feelings of strain or disconnectedness after leaving the workforce.

Aussie seniors from all walks of life are also embracing home and community care as an alternative to residential aged care, as providing at-home support allows retirees to continue residing in their own home even through their retirement.



It's common for aged care providers to assign the same carers and support workers to individuals receiving care as well, just to strengthen the sense of community that accompanies the construct of community care.

Personal enrichment for pensioners

After a lifetime of study, work, and contributing to wider society, the one thing that all retirees want and deserve is the chance to really enjoy the months and years following their departure from the workforce.



There's a reason why your senior years are referred to as your 'golden years', and modern aged care providers believe that retirement should be associated with the opportunity to live vivaciously, to try new things, and to focus on personal enrichment alone.

Modern retirement villages are designed with this need for personal enrichment in mind, which is why they're generally equipped with a myriad of leisurely activity spaces, including golf courses, pubs and dance halls, cycling trails, tennis courts, and a lot of nice, open parklands for strolling or jogging.



Retirement villages are also often constructed by the coast or around waterfronts to ensure that seniors have easy access to water sports and other activities like fishing or yachting.



There are also likely to be social clubs for a vast array of activities to inspire residents to form meaningful relationships and stay well-connected in their vibrant neighbourhoods.

Tailored holistic healthcare at a reasonable price

As stated earlier, social enrichment has been discovered to be an essential component in supporting the health and wellbeing of elderly citizens.



Unsurprisingly, physical activity can be just as effective when it comes to keeping some of the most common physical and mental illnesses plaguing seniors firmly at bay.

Even daily walking routines or social gym classes can work wonders on boosting a senior citizen's quality of life, which is precisely why modern aged care providers take measures to ensure that any individuals receiving care have access to both support services and opportunities for engaging in physical activity in group settings.



These activities work in unison with tailored healthcare for seniors to provide a holistic approach to keeping seniors fit and healthy throughout their years in retirement. After all, your golden years shouldn't be spent battling physical and mental ailments.



Making the most of your retirement will naturally mean ensuring that you stay healthy enough to take on all the new activities and challenges that you'd like to try.

On top of all that we've mentioned above so far, retirement villages are also equipped with tailored and superior healthcare services, making them an attractive aged care solution for retirees who are looking to maintain their sense of independence, stay social, and live with assurance that they will have all the support they need throughout their years in retirement.

All in all, Aussie seniors have expressed a desire to retire in comfort and to feel connected to their wider world even after retirement.

