The Hunter's favourite home builder McDonald Jones Homes has collected five awards at the HIA's annual awards event and will now represent the Hunter region at the national Awards in April. McDonald Jones Homes CEO Cameron Lade said the wins recognised the hard work the entire team has undertaken during a very challenging year. "To have won awards for three of our display homes, the work health safety award and the Major Builder award is a wonderful reward to our team here in the Hunter," he said. "Like a lot of businesses, we felt the significant impacts of the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns. The team adapted to the environment and capitalised on the opportunities. We know there are still challenging times ahead, but we are working with our customers and suppliers to do the best we can to minimise any impacts. "Our three winning display homes show we have high quality designs to suit a range of budgets. Last weekend we opened our new MyChoice Design studio which all future McDonald Jones Homes customers will have the opportunity to experience when they design their own dream home. I am particularly proud that our team was also recognised for the Work Health and Safety Award. Safety is a key value in our business and for that to be recognised by our peers is a credit to our team." The judges stated that it demonstrated "a robust operational Work Health and Safety system" for employees and subcontractors, which was particularly important in managing the risks associated with COVID-19. The team was particularly adept at "developing and implementing innovative ideas to monitor and effectively manage risks associated with the pandemic". McDonald Jones Homes was recognised by the HIA with the following awards:

McDonald Jones Homes named HIA's Major Professional Builder for 2021

AWARDS: Three of McDonald Jones Homes' display homes have been recognised in this year's HIA-CSR Hunter Awards Winners. Pictures: SUPPLIED.

The judges stated that it demonstrated "a robust operational Work Health and Safety system" for employees and subcontractors, which was particularly important in managing the risks associated with COVID-19.

The team was particularly adept at "developing and implementing innovative ideas to monitor and effectively manage risks associated with the pandemic". McDonald Jones Homes was recognised by the HIA with the following awards: Display Home ($400,001 to $420,000)



Display Home ($420,001 to $450,000)



Display Home ($450,001 to $475,000)



Winner HIA Hunter Region Work Health and Safety



Winner Hunter Region Major Professional Builder