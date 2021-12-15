sport, cricket,

Waratah-Mayfield captain Skye Lovett is hoping third time's the charm for the club in the Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) Women's T20 League final. Waratah have qualified for their third straight title decider after an unbeaten run in the rapidly growing women's competition, but they will have to wait to face off with Wests Rosellas after the final was postponed amid the region's ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The two unbeaten teams were scheduled to meet at Harker Oval on Wednesday, but players from both sides were impacted by public health orders linked to various exposure sites. More than half-a-dozen players were classed as either close or casual contacts while another tested positive for COVID-19. Case numbers in the Hunter New England Health district have skyrocketed over the last few days, largely stemming from an event at Argyle House last week. State authorities require those impacted to undergo periods of self-isolation and testing. A new date has yet to be set for the 2021-22 decider. Next week could be an option, but given the close proximately to Christmas the title showdown may push back to the new year. COVID clauses for men's senior matches were announced by NDCA on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/4e277867-7b5f-49c5-a96e-b5a1df8021b5.jpg/r111_515_4511_3001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg