AT first glance University's nine-down declaration seemed like an attacking move geared towards having some overs at Cardiff-Boolaroo late on Saturday afternoon. Ultimately that scenario still played out, however, upon closer inspection it appears the Students' hand was somewhat forced. Sea Dragons captain Andrew Harriott was named on the teamsheet but didn't appear on day one of the sixth-round encounter at University Oval. The Students, with 10 players, finished their innings at 180 with 31 overs remaining. Harriott's set to be out in the middle for day two as the hosts look to make the most of the early inroads they made against CBs, who will resume 139 runs behind at 5-41. * NEWCASTLE City's Aidan Cahill made his first-grade debut for Sydney club Northern Districts in the NSW Premier Cricket competition on Saturday. Cahill, who has been named in the Australian squad for next month's under-19 World Cup in the West Indies, took 1-21 and was dismissed for a duck in a 103-run win over Blacktown at Asquith Oval. The all-rounder backed up from the 50-over affair with T20 appearances for NDs on Sunday in both the senior and Poidevin Gray sides, which marks the third time he has played those double headers this season. * WALLSEND'S Ethan Jekot was named NDCA player of the week for his figures of 7-41 against Charlestown in second grade on Saturday. * BELMONT'S Cahill Oval has been selected to host Bradman Cup fixtures on January 4, 5 and 7.

