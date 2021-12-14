Accused Islington rapist named, refused bail

news, court-and-crime,

A MAN accused of raping a woman in a random attack at Islington on Friday night has been refused bail in Newcastle Local Court. David John Greentree, 47, was represented by solicitor Christopher Thompson when he appeared in court on Tuesday charged with aggravated sex assault inflict actual bodily harm. He did not enter a plea or apply for bail and the matter was adjourned until February. Police said a woman, 23, was walking to her car on Maitland Road about 11.30pm when a man approached her from behind. Police allege the man sexually assaulted the woman before a passerby intervened and chased him from Maitland Road into Beaumont Street and then Fern Street. Newcastle City police were called and detectives launched an investigation. Following inquiries, police arrested a 47-year-old Windale man at a workplace at Sandgate about 8am on Monday. "The alleged perpetrator and complainant are completely unknown to each other," a police prosecutor said in court on Tuesday.

