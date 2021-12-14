news, court-and-crime,

DAYS away from going into residential rehabilitation to treat his chronic alcoholism, Taliai Kevin Saulo says he became "weak" and, worried about how his family would cope financially without him, got extremely intoxicated and decided to hold up a Beresfield fish and chip shop. It was about 1.30pm on April 6 this year when Saulo, now 43, a bandana covering his face, walked into the Lawson Avenue takeaway shop, pointed a firearm at two female employees and demanded money. When that didn't produce an immediate result, Saulo pulled out a knife and held it above his head, the blade pointed at one of the terrified victims. The victim handed Saulo $40 and he slammed the knife down on the counter and said: "Give me the whole thing, b----." He was handed another $130 and was leaving the shop when he passed a man outside, turned around, pointed the knife at him and asked: "Do you want to get involved?" Saulo then kept walking towards his car, pulled the bandana back over his face and tried to rob another man, 21, pointing the firearm at him and demanding his phone and wallet. The 21-year-old threw his wallet on the ground but Saulo didn't bother to pick it up and kept heading to the getaway car. Saulo then turned around, saw the man going to grab his wallet and pointed the gun at him, getting into a stance like he was about to fire. Saulo then fled in the car and police were called, a large-scale search uncovering him in nearby Woodberry Road where he was arrested and later recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.244. It was a chaotic and impulsive crime spree that seemed to be triggered by Saulo's desperation and inability to deal with his long-standing alcoholism. Saulo pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon and use offensive weapon with intent to commit serious indictable offence. He gave evidence in Newcastle District Court from jail on Tuesday, outlining his remorse and what he was thinking on the day of the robberies. "I was just too weak," Saulo said. "I definitely should have quit everything and focused on getting myself better and going to rehab. Things would have worked out differently and better for myself and the family." Saulo said he was driving around drunk and had not planned to commit an armed robbery until he drove past the fish and chip shop. He claims he had the bandana and the firearm in the car and had grabbed the knife from the kitchen before going for a drive. "I didn't know what I was going to do," He said. "I wasn't thinking of robbing anyone, that's for sure. "I was driving past and looked over and decided to rob the fish and chip shop." He said part of his motivation was to help his family financially while he was in rehabilitation. But Saulo claimed he was haunted by what he had done and apologised to the victims. "To see [the victim] tremble and her hand shaking with fear when she was handing over the money, I can't get that out of my head," he said. Judge Tim Gartelmann, SC, said Saulo was "profoundly remorseful" and jailed him for a maximum of four-and-a-half years, with a non-parole period of two-and-a-half years. With time served since his arrest, he will be eligible for parole in October, 2023.

