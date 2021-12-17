Farewell 2021, let's look forward to a special 2022

sport, local-sport, greyhounds, million dollar chase, racing, industry, christmas, 2021

As 2021 draws to a close we naturally look back on what has been another challenging year for everyone, including those in our industry. While we had to postpone our premier event the TAB Million Dollar Chase until next April-May, there were still many highlights on the track from the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg right through to last week's thrilling Sportsbet Megastar Final at Dapto won by Mark Gatt's Ritza Donna. But I think the most impressive achievement in 2021 was off the track, and the resilience and agility of everyone in our industry to deal with the obstacles thrown up during COVID-19 and the lockdowns around the State. On the track in 2022 it will be an incredibly exciting year for everyone in the industry with two Million Dollar Chase events, and a number of new feature races dotted across our racing calendar. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the NSW greyhound racing industry for their continued support and vigilance during the difficult times in 2021, and to wish all ACM readers and everyone in the greyhound racing industry, and their families, a Merry and safe Christmas and Happy New Year. It will be a big Saturday night for the people of Forbes as they gather to watch The People's Pup, Forbes local and the GRNSW representative, Jungle Deuce, compete in the $750,000 TAB Phoenix in Melbourne. Good luck to trainer Jack Smith and the dog's connections, and good luck as well to the other NSW runner in the new feature event, the Ian Gilders-trained Billy Creek. And I must also send my best wishes to our two representatives in the National Straight Track Championship at Capalaba this weekend, Michelle Lill's Olsen Street, and Kayla-Jayne Coleman's Fibrillation. It was great to visit the Muswellbrook track on Wednesday with the Minister Kevin Anderson and the local member David Layzell and see work progressing well at the track. Earlier this year GRNSW purchased the track at Muswellbrook, and we are in the process of doing major work at the track which will allow us to host TAB racing in 2022. It is incredibly pleasing that our sport continues to grow at such a rapid rate in Regional NSW where 75 percent of our participants reside, and to be able to have the support of the Government is always very welcome. This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW. READ MORE:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/c61602a6-7a9d-4458-b7c7-ca61581126e7.jpeg/r2_0_4014_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg