coronavirus,

Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) have introduced a COVID replacement clause in response to the region's ongoing outbreak. NDCA officials circulated an email on Tuesday outlining a plan to deal with the potential fallout from public health orders this week. Players from various clubs have already been asked to self-isolate for a seven-day period because they were close contacts in relation to recent coronavirus exposure sites, including Argyle House and Finnegan's Hotel. The top four men's senior grades are midway through a two-day fixture, Suburban Districts competitions have a sole one-dayer left before the Christmas break while the women's T20 final is scheduled for Wednesday. In terms of matches already underway, players part of the XI on day one can now be replaced by a "like player" if they have been directed by NSW Health to self-isolate. This clause is similar to unavailability based on representative duties. However, in a worst-case-scenario this Saturday, if any games are "impacted to the extent a team cannot play" then draws would be declared rather than forfeits. NDCA would assess individual circumstances. Clubs are required to provide written evidence and submit applications to the permits committee by 8pm on Friday. NDCA correspondence said the clause was "designed to manage the current COVID" situation in Newcastle". "Firstly, the NDCA trusts that every person will follow the public health order and take the advice specific to each person's circumstance," the email read. "Secondly, we have designed this clause to allow individuals to best manage their affairs to stay safe and keep the community safe, but allowing cricket clubs and teams to use the strength of playing numbers to still complete matches." In first grade Newcastle City (5-323), Waratah (9-289), Merewether (9-214) and Belmont (181) all batted out their overs against Hamwicks, Toronto, Stockton and Wests respectively. Wallsend (2-54) and Cardiff (5-41) each resume against Charlestown (194) and University (180). IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/4929a98e-0f3f-437c-acc3-2ed8a0f20784.JPG/r412_827_2913_2240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg