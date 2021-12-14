news, local-news,

A Newcastle Jets have been rocked by news a key player has tested positive to COVID-19 and will miss at least the next two A-League games. Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske refused to identify the player, but the Newcastle Herald understands that Angus Thurgate is the squad member in question. The 21-year-old midfielder did not train on Tuesday and now faces 14 days isolation. Mattiske confirmed that the player tested positive to the virus on Tuesday after becoming symptomatic on Monday. All players and staff have since undergone PCR testing. As yet, no other person has reported symptoms, or returned a positive test but the club remains on tenterhooks as it prepares for the clash against A-League leaders Macarthur FC at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday. "The infected player is in good health and is isolating as required by the Public Health Order," Mattiske said. "We are doing PCR tests across all men's football staff and we are doing precautionary tests across our women's team and football staff. "Our players and staff are all fully vaccinated." READ MORE: AMERICAN INVESTMENT A GAME CHANGER READ MORE: BRAZILIAN BREAKS THROUGH AS JETS EARN RESPECT The COVID-19 case at the Jets follows Sydney FC defender Rhyan Grant being diagnosed with the virus last week. Grant was unavailable for the 2-0 defeat at the Central Coast Mariners on the weekend and will have to isolate until next Wednesday. There were 216 new COVID cases in Newcastle and the Hunter on Tuesday, up from 26 on Monday as a super-spreader grips the region. It comes after an event held at Argyle House last Wednesday led 680 patrons to be deemed as close contacts. Another 1000 people who attended Finnegan's Hotel on Friday night have since been asked to get tested and isolate, after six COVID-positive cases attended the venue from 6.30pm on December 10 until 2.30am. It is unclear where the Jets player contracted the virus. Jets players and staff operate under strict COVID protocols and have undergone daily rapid antigen tests since October. Players undergo the test prior to arriving at training. "The testing regime is very strong and it has been applied consistently," Mattiske said. "It has put us in a position where we know that players who have entered training have returned negative rapid antigen tests. We have been able to identify this [positive test] quickly and we have responded quickly to get all our squad and staff to take a PCR test. As the results come through we will adapt as is deemed appropriate." The Jets are coming off a resounding 4-0 win over Wellington Phoenix at home on Friday night. It was the first win under new coach Arthur Papas Thurgate has been among the Jets' best in the opening four rounds and has attracted the attention of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold and could be a bolter for the next round of qualifiers. "[Thurgate] impressed me even when I had him in with the Olyroos but he's impressed me even more [this season]," Arnold said. The Newcastle Knights have also been impacted by COVID (see story page 35). A three three-day army camp planned for this weekend in Brisbane is set to go ahead despite footy staff members Danny Buderus, Hayden Knowles, Andrew Johns and Mark O'Meley being forced to isolate for seven days after attending a NSWRL Emerging Blues camp in Sydney over the weekend. Former Knights junior and current Storm player Jonah Pezet tested positive to the virus following the Blues camp. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/731ee297-5ea6-4531-9a36-4a850b1b854a.jpg/r555_295_3347_1872_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg