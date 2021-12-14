Toddler remains in serious but stable condition after hit by bus at Hamilton North on Monday
A young child remained in hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a bus on a suburban Newcastle street earlier this week.
The two-year-old boy was raced to John Hunter Hospital with leg injuries after the vehicle struck him on Chatham Road, at Hamilton North, just after 8am on Monday.
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday that the toddler remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Jim Duffy on Monday described the child's leg injuries as "severe" but said the two-year-old remained conscious while being treated at the scene.
"This was a very challenging job to attend," Inspector Duffy said.
"I can't stress enough the danger that motor vehicles pose to children - and the need for constant vigilance around roads."
