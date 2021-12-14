newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A young child remained in hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a bus on a suburban Newcastle street earlier this week. The two-year-old boy was raced to John Hunter Hospital with leg injuries after the vehicle struck him on Chatham Road, at Hamilton North, just after 8am on Monday. A Hunter New England Health spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday that the toddler remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition. NSW Ambulance Inspector Jim Duffy on Monday described the child's leg injuries as "severe" but said the two-year-old remained conscious while being treated at the scene. "This was a very challenging job to attend," Inspector Duffy said. "I can't stress enough the danger that motor vehicles pose to children - and the need for constant vigilance around roads." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/3762e7e8-d385-49b0-b898-17f2f12f86f4.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg