It can be a difficult decision to downsize, but for Ted and Joan Dovey, the first residents to purchase and move into one of the new homes in Elements of Toronto, it was an incredibly exciting time. After putting their deposit down, they would make daily trips past the Elements site to see the construction progress. They couldn't wait to live so close to all the amenities of Toronto - to be able to walk to the waterfront and have the local shops at their fingertips. It was a tough call to decide to move away from their Booragul home, but the property, which sat on a hill, was requiring more and more renovation work. Having made the decision that it was time to change their circumstances, the couple visited the Elements sales office to explore their options. Joan loved the prospect of the property so much that she decided on the spot that's where their future should be based. It was only after they'd left that she realised that she'd forgotten to ask the price. That's how Ted and Joan became the first residents of Elements of Toronto, and the first to meet village manager Jenna Gillott on her very first day. The couple urged people considering their options to take the plunge. "Don't leave it too late. Make a decision early so you can experience a new start and enjoy it all while you can." All in all, the location of Elements is what stands out for Ted and Joan as they build their new lives in their brand new home. As well as having the water and amenities close by, Ted has been a club person all of his life and loves the convenience of handy access to Toronto Workers Club and all its facilities, including its restaurant, café, entertainment and activities throughout the week. For Ted, the real highlight is the bowling green and the Elements team that he has created. Residents who have never played before are now part of the team and enjoying their get-togethers and friendly competitions. They have purchased their own merchandise and wear it proudly. While there is no pressure to join in any activities, newcomers are welcome to join in with open arms. Ted and Joan are now enjoying their new space - their own brand new, modern and well designed home - which perfectly suits this stage of their lives in security and comfort. The couple have described Elements as the "complete setup".

Elements of Toronto: A perfect fit for the future

