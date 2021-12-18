newcastle, display home, bellriver, sydney, hia, awards

The overall Display Home of the Year 2021 was awarded to Bellriver at the 2021 Hunter Housing and Kitchen and Bathroom Awards. No longer only recognised as a Sydney builder of choice, Bellriver is now recognised for its work across NSW. At the awards, it took out two honours - it was also named the winner of the Display Home of the Year ($325,001 - $350,000) category. "Winning this award is a fantastic achievement for everyone in the Bellriver team and we're all delighted to receive this recognition from our peers and the independent judges," Bellriver regional sales manager Steve Briant said. Judges were impressed by the Hamptons inspired design of the home, which offers "contemporary features and a seamless transition to all areas". The home was easily adaptable to family living, with indoor and outdoor living spaces. "The natural and earthy tones used throughout the home are accentuated by the abundance of natural light and by the feature use of timber panelling and cladding to provide a minimalist elegance," the judges stated. For Bellriver, maintaining the pricing integrity of its display homes to its built products was key. Bellriver Homes' core values are central to its business success and the way it flourishes as a team, Steve says. The Bellriver team welcomes the accolade from HIA. As the benchmark 'Oscars' of the building industry, Steve said, their association with the awards built recognition of Bellriver's quality workmanship. "HIA represents 'housing' in all its forms and price ranges, so being the winning recipient with a home that is not the most expensive but built to represent the needs of an area and understanding a demographic without showing what can be built on an unlimited budget is where our true build value has shone through here at Huntlee," Steve said. Bellriver's growing client base can see this value, which has been reflected in the brand's rapid rise within the last 12 months. The company is very excited to have six new homes coming this year at Waterford Living, Chisholm; Hereford Hill, Lochinvar; and Crangan Bay. With a mix of single and double storey designs and a fantastic Homestead option, there will be something for every budget and land type. For people interested in what Bellriver Homes have to offer, visit a display home for a detailed design consultation process. Your needs are matched with our large range of designs to ensure the perfect result. The team can easily identify the most suitable compliant house design for your block using revolutionary 3D software. Ask for your free consultation today.

Bellriver is building a top reputation across NSW

