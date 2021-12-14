Newcastle Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

coronavirus,

The Newcastle Jets have confirmed one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19. The club announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon the A-League Men's player had received a positive test result after showing symptoms on Monday. The player was fully vaccinated, the club said. All of the Jets' players and football staff have since undergone subsequent testing, the club said, in addition to the daily rapid antigen tests the club has been undergoing since October. No further positive results have emerged at this stage. "The Jets will continue to work with the A-Leagues and NSW Health and an update regarding the upcoming weekend's game against Macarthur FC will be provided in the next 24 hours," the club said. "We will update our stakeholders and supporters with any updates or information that may come." The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n8uGJwMg95DiH9D4L9ShGa/f8a14da9-ceee-4257-b0e1-33ab78279583.jpg/r1306_1077_4701_2995_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg