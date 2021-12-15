news, court-and-crime,

Homicide Squad detectives have charged a fourth person in relation to the fatal shooting of a man at Cooks Hill unit earlier this year. A 35-year-old woman was arrested at Belmont Tuesday morning in connection with the death of Wesley 'Wes' Prentice at a Darby Street unit in July. Emergency services were called to the unit about 12.45pm on Thursday July 22, following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a 40-year-old man inside the unit with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. The man has been formally identified as Wesley 'Wes' Prentice from Rutherford. Newcastle City Police commenced inquiries, before detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad took over the investigation under Strike Force Hibbard. Strike force detectives charged three people - two men and a woman - over their alleged roles in the incident. They remain before the courts. Following further investigations, police stopped and arrested the 35-year-old woman at Maude Street, Belmont, about 9.15am Tuesday. She was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. The Charlestown woman was refused bail and is due to appear at Belmont Local Court via AVL on Wednesday. Inquiries under Strike Force Hibbard are continuing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/adec100d-f13f-4f8d-a3c1-8d2dfe065394.JPG/r390_524_2094_1487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg