A MAN has died after a truck crash on the Pacific Highway. Police are investigating after emergency services were called to the area near Midge Street at Cooloongolook about 6.30am on Tuesday. Initial reports indicated two trucks had collided. Police said one driver, 49, died on the way to hospital. The other, a man in his 70s, was uninjured. He was taken to Bulahdelah hospital for mandatory testing. Officers from Manning-Great Lakes district and Traffic and Highway Patrol command established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation. Anyone with information or footage of the crash is urged to call 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

