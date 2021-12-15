coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 1360 new cases of COVID-19 and one death as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread. In the first daily case number above 1000 in months, there were 104,501 tests taken in the 24 hour reporting period to 8pm Tuesday. It comes after 804 cases were recorded the day before. Currently 166 people are in hospital with the virus and 24 of those require intensive care. In terms of vaccination, 94.8 per cent of people have had a dose of vaccine while 93.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. For the 12-15 year old population, 81.4 per cent have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 77.8 per cent have had two doses. More detailed numbers are expected at 11am, while Premier Dominic Perrottet, Minister for Health Brad Hazzard, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant and NSW Health Deputy Secretary Susan Pearce will provide an update at midday. IN THE NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/4d4f5c66-e714-4d19-a011-6d65fbffa2a5.jpg/r11_285_4861_3025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg