THE partner of a man accused of murdering Wesley Prentice at Cooks Hill in July has been refused bail charged with assisting him after the shooting. Jessica Clare Wright, 35, appeared in Belmont Local Court on Wednesday charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. She applied for bail, but it was refused. The matter was adjourned until February. Ms Wright has been in the sights of detectives since they arrested her partner at Bonny Hills, a coastal town about 20 kilometres south of Port Macquarie, 10 days after Mr Prentice was gunned down inside a unit in Darby Street. Mr Prentice, a 40-year-old from Rutherford known as "Wes" who was couch surfing in the unit block, was shot once in the chest at close range and a man and woman were seen shortly after running to a nearby car, police have said. Detectives allege that the alleged murderer and Mr Prentice both attended the unit in Darby Street on July 22 and were allegedly involved in an altercation about 12.45pm before Mr Prentice was shot. He died at the scene. Last month, detectives charged another man and woman with assisting the alleged murderer.

