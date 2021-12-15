coronavirus,

Police have put out a call for drivers to be patient as COVID-19 testing demand increases across Newcastle, Maitland and the Hunter. Testing clinics at East Maitland on Brisbane Street and Telarah on Green Street are currently experiencing a high volume of traffic, police said in a statement just before midday on Wednesday. "To avoid increased delays, the community are encouraged to utilise other testing clinics, including Maitland Showground on Bloomfield Street and Woodberry on Kookaburra Parade," the statement said. "Officers are urging drivers to obey the road rules and assess the delays appropriately." For a full list of coronavirus testing clinics and locations across Newcastle and Hunter region, visit health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/clinics.aspx

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/c057eacd-7746-447d-989b-736ab952577e.JPG/r7_156_2994_1844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg