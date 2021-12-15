Serial sexual predator jailed for 36 years

news, court-and-crime,

A SERIAL sexual predator who repeatedly raped six family members and family friends over a nearly 30-year period has been jailed for a maximum of 36 years in Newcastle District Court. The Lake Macquarie man, now 46, who cannot be named because it would identify the victims, sexually and indecently assaulted his sister, his daughter, two nieces and two other girls who were friends of the family between 1990 and 2019. The sick and unrelenting, insidious attacks spanned decades and generations and devastated his extended family when the victims all confirmed the abuse at a family meeting in 2019. He pleaded guilty to a string of serious sexual offences, including four counts of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child in relation to his four family members and was jailed this week for a maximum of 36 years, with a non-parole period of 27 years. With time served, the sentence means he will be eligible for parole in 2046 at the age of 71. The sexual attacks began in 1990 when the man was 15 and his sister was nine and occurred regularly until his sister was about 16. The first time he sexually assaulted her, the man told his sister: "It's ok, it's normal for brothers and sisters to love this way" and "this is our secret". Between 2000 and 2002 the man sexually and indecently assaulted a young girl, who was a family friend, while she was staying over at his house. The victim in that case made a complaint and her mother wanted to call police, but the victim did not want to go through with it because she was good friends with the man's children. The man's daughter was seven when he first began sexually assaulting her and continued regularly until she was 16, with the girl becoming worried during her teenage years that she could fall pregnant. The man also preyed on his first victim's daughters, maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with two nieces. In 2014, one of the girls told the man he was destroying her life and that someone would "catch him eventually".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/v6ZqFubQfSczSV22Th78nc/06fbe2d7-0aca-433e-b6dc-39c8f5942c22.jpg/r0_256_4929_3041_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg