coronavirus, Newcastle Knights, Positive COVID test, Knights player tests positive to COVID

Newcastle Knights have called off a pre-season camp in Brisbane this weekend after one of the club's up-and-coming young players tested positive to COVID. The player, Chris Vea'ila, is on a development contract with the club and is yet to play in the NRL. Vea'ila was tested, along with the rest of the Knights playing group and coaching staff, on Monday following concerns around the latest COVID outbreak in Newcastle centred on Argyle House. While club officials were told no players attended the night spot, the decision was made to send everyone home from training and to get tested because of casual contact with people who had been there. Vea'ila is now in quarantine at home along with a number of other players who are still waiting on test results. Despite calling off the three-day army camp, the bulk of the squad is expected to train together on Wednesday afternoon. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/barry.toohey/55b2ff0d-d30b-42e9-98a5-71bdbc31b80a.jpg/r6_0_156_85_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg