coronavirus,

Another Newcastle to Brisbane flight has been listed as an exposure site, with certain passengers ordered to isolate for 14 days. Flight QF2426 Newcastle to Brisbane on Monday afternoon has been listed by Queensland Health. All passengers seated in Rows 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 have been determined to be close contacts and must isolate for 14 days. All other passengers have been deemed casual contacts and have to isolate until they receive a negative result. It comes after a Virgin flight from Newcastle to Brisbane on the same day was initially deemed a close contact exposure for all passengers, before being scaled back to just include passengers near the COVID-positive passenger. Newcastle Airport said there have not been any changes to the flight schedule as a result of the exposures. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/3bfd7777-bc3b-48b5-905e-3ba8429a5c27.jpg/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg