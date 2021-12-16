news, court-and-crime,

Two men and a woman have been charged with almost 250 drug-related offences as part of an investigatios into alleged drug supply in Lake Macquarie. Lake Macquarie Police established Strike Force Coifs in September to investigate drug supply in Windale and on Wednesday, they executed search warrants on to Windale homes - one at Willandra Crescent and the other on Lachlan Street. Police said they seized methamphetamine, cash and electronic stun devices during the raids and arrested two men and a woman. They were taken to Belmont Police Station, where a 59-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were each charged with 49 offences including supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity, ongoing supply of prohibited drug and deal with the proceeds of crime. A 63-year-old man was charged with 156 offences including supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity, ongoing supply of prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon, and deal with the proceeds of crime. All three were refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday. Investigations under Strike Force Coifs continue. IN THE NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/a1491ee2-0ea7-43af-9346-f230b1bed11d.jpg/r0_581_1512_1435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg