news, local-news, newcastle harbour swim, australia day, australia day newcastle, swim australia day newcastle, stockton surf life saving club

ONE of Australia's richest ocean swims will return to Newcastle Harbour for the 25th time on Australia Day. Stockton Surf Life Saving Club is predicting more than 500 competitors will take part in the annual swim, lured by more than $3500 in prize money. The swim is the surf club's largest fundraiser and will be sponsored next year by the City of Newcastle and Port Waratah Coal Services. Club spokesman Daniel Danuser said the event raised much needed funds for the club's vital surf life saving activities. It will feature a social single crossing of the harbour, or 700 metre swim, starting at 11am and double crossing race of 1400 metres starting at 10am. Male and female 1400m winners receive $1000 each, second $500 each and third $250 each, making the swim one of Australia's richest open water events. Swimmers in the 700-metre social event are allowed to use flippers and other swimming devices. Early bird entry for the 1400m swim is $60 until January 24, and late entry will cost $90. Early bird entry for the social swim until January 24 is $40, and $60 after. Once a year the harbour master gives Stockton surf club the all-clear to let the swimmers cross the world's largest coal port. Ferries will be available to take swimmers from Newcastle to Stockton for the social swim start and water-safety staff on boards, jet skis and rubber duckies accompany swimmers across the harbour. Newcastle-bred Olympic swimmers Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Justin Norris are both previous winners. For more information and entries please visit www.oceanswims.com.au IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/donna.page%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/9f5ebd14-c649-4176-a2db-a4b351c8dba8.jpg/r0_52_1200_730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg