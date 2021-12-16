Windale methamphetamine supply ring trio charged with more than 250 offences

news, court-and-crime,

TWO men accused of running a methamphetamine supply ring at Windale have been refused bail, while a woman charged over the alleged operation has been released on conditional bail. Noel Bautista, 59, Marife Farnham, 48, and Glen Allan Ray, 63, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday charged with a total of more than 250 drug-related offences following an extensive investigation into the supply of ice in Lake Macquarie. Mr Ray has been charged with 156 offences, including supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of dealing with property which is the proceeds of crime. He did not enter any pleas on Thursday, but made an unsuccessful application to be granted bail. Meanwhile, Mr Bautista and Ms Farnham have each been charged with 49 offences, including supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, which carries a maximum penalty of life in jail, supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and dealing with the proceeds of crime. Ms Farnahm, a Filipino national, was granted bail on a number of strict conditions on Thursday, while Mr Bautista had his application for release refused. Detectives say they launched Strike Force Coifs in September to investigate the ongoing supply of ice in Windale. And following investigations, police launched simultaneous raids at homes in Willandra Crescent and Lachlan Street, discovering methamphetamine, cash and electronic stun devices. All items have been seized for forensic examination, police said. Police say investigations under Strike Force Coifs are ongoing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/v6ZqFubQfSczSV22Th78nc/4f91ce8e-5f5f-4b7a-8215-7f0b79062d54.jpg/r0_498_1512_1352_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg