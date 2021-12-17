news, council-news,

THIRTY netball courts "well and truly overdue" for an upgrade will be resurfaced ahead of Newcastle Netball Association's 2022 season. The $627,000 project, which the association is funding and Newcastle council is managing, kicked off this week at Cooks Hill. The works include surface grinding, crack repairs, asphalting, and the installation of a "Plexipave" surface endorsed by Netball NSW. Line marking and court numbering will follow. The council said the courts had not been resurfaced in more than 20 years. Newcastle Netball Association vice president Ellen Monaghan said they were "well and truly overdue" to be redone with some becoming unusable at times in recent years. She said the upgrades would make for a safer and better competition surface. Councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said council was committed to enhancing National Park and had invested in a range of projects, including supporting the delivery of the netball courts. "Projects such as the upgrade of the netball courts by Newcastle Netball Association demonstrate the passion and commitment local sporting groups and community members also feel for National Park," she said. "I commend them for moving ahead with this important upgrade, which will provide safe, activated and enhanced recreation spaces for the community, including thousands of registered netball players who take part in Saturday morning, twilight and representative competitions each year." The court precinct will be closed during construction, which is expected to be completed by March unless delayed by weather.

