Surf today to be small and choppy with onshore winds on the forecast. Swell has backed off and running at a short period and no increase likely for next few days. Swell from the South to S/E at 0.5m to 1m. Wind moderate South to S/E tending East for the afternoon. Bigger morning incoming tide will fill outside banks so try shorebreaks at Dixon and Pogos and occasional wave in Cowrie. To the south check Hams and Fraser. Birubi best option up at Port Stephens. Shorebreaks continue to sand up with long gutters. Water temp 22C. - Dave Anderson Winds Southerly 10 to 15 knots shifting east to northeasterly in the early afternoon. Seas 1 to 1.5 metres, below 1 metre during the morning. 1st Swell Southerly 1 to 1.5 metres, to around 1 metre during the morning. 2nd Swell Southeasterly around 1 metre inshore, to 1 to 1.5 metres offshore north of Norah Head. Weather Partly cloudy. ARRIVALS Yesterday: HL Richards Bay, 7.25am; Hakuyo, 3.45pm; Navios Corali, 4.45pm; Belgravia, 8pm. Today: Kite Arrow, 4.45am; Federal Tambo, 5.45am; Bunun Respect, 9am; HL Komipo, 1.03pm; NSU Quest, 3.15pm; Stardust, 4.15pm; Taipower Prosperity V, 5.15pm; Jupiter N, 8.15pm; Partagas, 8.26pm; La Briantais, 9.15pm. DEPARTURES Yesterday: KN Arcadia, 6am; Clemens Oldendorff, 10.30am; Great Glen, 5.33pm; HL Shinboryeong, 6.13pm. Today: Grebe Arrow, 1.20am; New Champ, 3.30am; China Honour, 7am; Humbergracht, 8am; Corona Ace, 10am; Asphalt Transporter, 4.45pm; Corona Utility, 6.30pm; HL Richards Bay, 7.11pm. Newcastle Good Wallsend Good Beresfield Good Morisset Good Singleton Good Muswellbrook Good Merriwa Good

