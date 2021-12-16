news, local-news, Newcastle Knights, Adam O'Brien

It's been a week of COVID chaos but Knights coach Adam O'Brien is upbeat about where the club is positioned despite being forced to shut down pre-season training early prior to Christmas. The Knights were due to break for 13 days on Monday after returning from an army camp in Brisbane. But with the rapid spread of COVID in Newcastle impacting directly on the squad after development player Chris Vea'ila and a club employee both tested positive, the scheduling dramatically changed. With the camp already abandoned and some players still in isolation awaiting test results, O'Brien and footy general manager Danny Buderus made the call yesterday to shut down operations for the year and send everyone home, primarily as a precaution to protect players and staff. "It's not ideal obviously but given what we are facing here in Newcastle at the moment, the health of everyone involved has to be the number one consideration," O'Brien said. "From my point of view, it's not a real big setback because I'm very happy with the work we've been able to get done and what we have banked already. "We've had the young guys in for the past seven weeks and our more seasoned players back for five weeks. So we've had a real good block of training, even allowing for the difficulties this week." O'Brien admitted having all but Jesse Sue and Jack Johns [surgeries] on deck to train has made a huge difference. "We haven't had that luxury over the past two pre-seasons with players, and key players at that, coming back from surgeries and stuck in rehab so that's been a really welcome change," he said. "We've had our full spine there working together which is a real bonus given the changes we are implementing with our attack. I think we are positioned well. I suppose the unknown factor now is what the COVID landscape will look like when we come back together in the New Year." # A CANBERRA Raiders staff member has tested positive for COVID. The NRL club confirmed on Thursday a member of the club's football staff had contracted the virus, with all players and other staff members directed to isolate after undertaking a COVID test. # PARRAMATTA Eels have secured the long-term future of star prop Junior Paulo on a four-year NRL deal. After losing Isaiah Papali'i, Reed Mahoney and Marata Niukore to rival NRL sides for 2023, Paulo's retention until the end of the 2026 campaign represents a significant coup for the Eels. # AXED Canterbury forward John Asiata has secured a contract with English club Leigh Centurions after leaving the Bulldogs over his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

