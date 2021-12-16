news, local-news, Vales Point power station, Healthy Futures, NSW Environment Protection Authority, Delta Electricity, Nature Conservation Council acting chief executive Jacqui Mumford, Dr Jazmin Daniells, NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Doctors for the Environment Australia

HUNDREDS of children who suffer asthma as a result of pollution from coal-fired power stations like Vales Point have been let down, locked into another five years of respiratory disease, critics say. The attack follows the Environment Protection Agency's announcement on December 15 to vary the power station's license requirements, limiting nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions and requiring it to comply with tougher monitoring and reporting conditions from 2022. Delta Electricity had applied to extend its exemption limit for NOx which sparked a public consultation which received more than 1,800 submissions. However, the change in exemption limits, which are dictated by NSW Clean Air laws, has been described as 'marginal' and the EPA criticised for not going far enough. Nature Conservation Council acting chief executive Jacqui Mumford said the decision would be a bitter disappointment for the Central Coast community which has hoped participation in public consultation would result in 'real change'. "An estimated 650 children on the Central Coast and at Lake Macquarie suffer asthma because of the pollution that comes from coal-fired power stations like Vales Point," Ms Mumford said. "We can power our state without causing asthma and cutting life expectancies, yet this decision locks in dangerous pollution for another five years. If the EPA actually stood by the limit in the NSW laws, Vales Point pollution would be cut by 50 per cent." Healthcare workers have also hit out at the decision saying Delta Electricity, which it describes as one of the state's biggest polluters, is being given a 'free pass'. Dr Jazmin Daniells, an emergency medicine registrar, conjoint fellow with the University of Newcastle and a member of Healthy Futures, said the NSW Government should be implementing the unanimous recommendations of a parliamentary inquiry to clean up power station pollution. "We know from NSW Health that power stations are the third-largest cause of harm from fine particulate pollution in NSW, greater than every diesel vehicle on the roads" said Dr Daniells said. Six health organisations, including Healthy Futures, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Lung Foundation Australia, Doctors for the Environment Australia and the Climate and Health Alliance wrote to EPA CEO Tracey Mackey in November this year urging them to reject Delta's application. Environmental Justice Australia lawyer Charley Brumby-Rendell said the current pollution limits were already lax by global standards. "Technology used widely around the world is proven to significantly reduce the risk of these toxic pollutants and should be used widely in Australia," Ms Brumby-Rendell said. "The EPA should require all power station operators to minimise the risk of harm to people and the environment, instead of granting exemptions from existing air pollution laws." READ MORE: From 1 January 2022 Vales Point will be required to meet the following reduced limits to comply with the new National Environment Protection (Ambient Air Quality) Measure 2021 (NEPM) standard for NO2 in the local community: Vales Point will also be required to install a new ambient air quality monitoring station at Wyee Point for NOx, sulfur oxides (SOx) and PM2.5 by 1 July 2022. IN THE NEWS:

