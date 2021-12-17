comment,

SO the customers who go to a cafe are protected from the frontline worker, who still has to wear a mask indoors. But the frontline worker is not protected at all from their many customers who now no longer have to wear masks ('Setback in business: city an isolated case', Newcastle Herald 16/12). This is based on the idea that it's very inconvenient for customers to don masks temporarily but fine for the worker to wear one all day. Retail workers will now not be protected at all even though they too will now be potentially exposed to hundreds of people, including the unvaccinated, every day. And people wonder why I think the tadpoles in my fishpond would do a better job than the those we elect. I'VE seen recent coverage of people attending rallies protesting shut downs and compulsory vaccination. At these gatherings people can be seen carrying placards claiming that in a democracy they have the right to individual choice ('Thousands backing call for jab choice', Herald 13/12). One has to consider that the people carrying these placards have any idea as to what the word democracy actually means? The word democracy was first used in the 1530s to reflect that the majority rules, albeit at that time not everyone was entitled to the vote as all Australians over 18 now do. However, in my opinion we now have about 5 per cent of Australians attempting to change the definition of democracy by trying to deny around 95 per cent their right to protect themselves against fools. I believe the current leaders of disinformation have adopted the US approach of Trump and his clones. The Trump system is that you lie but you don't tell the lie once, you continually repeat it and the sheep will ultimately believe you and follow you and do the Lemming trick. If only the people attending these rallies knew that their leaders are, I believe, following the Machiavellian plan of being prepared to use unethical means to gain an advantage. THE phrase "the circus has moved on and awaits its next headline act," seems appropriate to me for the antics of Scott Morrison. Headline act after headline act introduced by "Ringmaster Morrison" have been embarrassing flops. The attack on ICAC act sank without trace. In apparently failing to undertake the requisite due diligence prior to announcing to the crowd he had secured Gladys for the Canberra act, the ringmaster again showed how bone idle he is. I thought his blatant attempt to politicise the Bathurst 1000 drew more jeers than cheers from the assembled crowd, moving one commentator to observe that Anthony Albanese was announcing policies and attempting to fix LNP mistakes while Scomo's in photo opportunity mode. His hissy-fit Claytons boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics act also failed to excite the circus crowd. Mr Morrison's Daggy Dad act; playing netball with teenage girls at Revesby Girls High School, bordered on being cringeworthy. Clearly this LNP circus is devoid of headline acts. In my opinion it is just a collection of clowns led by a hyperbolic and inept ringmaster. ABORTION and voluntary assisted dying (VAD) have long been vexed issues. The former was practised in many premodern societies, and attitudes to it have fluctuated ever since. In some circumstances, abortion was accepted in Ancient Greece and Rome. Aristotle wrote: ".....when couples have children in excess, let abortion be procured before sense and life have begun..." Because of the influence of stoicism, which did not regard the foetus as a person, the Romans did not punish abortion as homicide. Early Christian teaching, such as that of Saint Augustine, was similar to Aristotle's, and Augustine doubted whether the issue of when life begins is "in man's power to resolve". The history of VAD, (or at least of euthanasia until the VAD concept was fully developed) is similar, although Christian teaching on the practice has been more consistently prohibitory. These issues undoubtedly pose important moral questions. However, history suggests they probably always will. It seems to me therefore mistaken to think that the public policy challenges of issues such as abortion and VAD, as distinct from the moral ones, can be definitively resolved by expecting one set of moral arguments to somehow emerge victorious over the other, with a "conscience vote" in parliament divining the winner. It may be preferable to instead determine each issue by reference to public policy principles. For me, the most relevant is the importance, in a secular, pluralist and democratic society, of maximising self-determination. While this might, in law, entrench the right to VAD, and protect the existing right to abortion, individuals would remain free to be guided by their own moral compass in deciding whether to exercise those rights themselves, and organised religion would remain free to preach guidance on those decisions. In other words, the moral dimensions would not be stripped or suppressed, but neither would they dictate individual choice. THREE months out from Supercars' takeover of Newcastle's parks and beaches, residents are once again being informed by this private company that we won't be able to access our homes unless we submit to their accreditation process. In my opinion this process allows them to inflate their attendance figures. Memo to Supercars: my rates may be subsidising your profits, but no private company will stop me from entering my own home. I won't be signing up . The US magazine Newsweek is well respected due to its in-depth analysis, news and opinions. In a survey of 20,000 expats they concluded that the US was among the worst places to live in based on cost of living, health care and education, ranking it 47th out of 64. By the same process Australia managed seventh, just behind New Zealand even though both countries have serious housing affordability issues which impact on all expats, migrants, students and tourists. Our governments are desperately keen to return to the pre-pandemic normal of tourists and students, as they were touted as our third biggest export earner. However these students will not be impressed by the cost of accommodation if it will skyrocket under the NSW premier's dream of increasing the population by 2 million in just five years. It will also nullify his pledge to halve carbon emissions by 2030, but then who believes politicians' claims on climate issues? DON Fraser, (Short Takes, 15/12), where have you been for the last two years? Bravely from the safety of your home criticising front line workers who kept this country and the economy going. They turned up day after day in spite of no vaccine and the slow rollout this year. Teachers rotated on site to help other essential workers. Perhaps Mr Fraser can tell them what he risked and sacrificed for the country. OUR ex-premier, Gladys Berejiklian, once casually said pork-barrelling was OK because "everyone does it". Our Prime Minister seems to agree while his MPs feel they only get their fair share (?) when they are in government. Labor brings out the point that all taxpayers pay the same rates, irrespective of which electorate they live. Australians agree. In my opinion pork-barrelling stinks. Let's get rid of it. THE last time the US was focused on our region we had the Vietnam War and attendant misfortunes. Then they focused on the Middle East. 20 years and millions dead only to see the return of their stated enemies. And now they want to 'maintain peace' in the Indo-Pacific? Please, no. CHARLES Farley, (Short Takes, 14/12), points out that you can rearrange the letters of 'Omicron' and 'Delta' and get 'media control'. You can also get 'erotic almond', which I far prefer and is just as significant. Which is to say not at all. HERE we go again: somebody from Sydney allegedly not doing the right thing comes to Newcastle and everybody ends up with COVID-19. Investigate thoroughly while we all suffer through Christmas. FRED Whitaker, ("Regatta would put wind in Newcastle's sails", Letters, 11/12), 100% correct, great idea, Fred. Fred, promise you won't tell anyone this? What about SAIL GP? You know those yachts that look like race cars that "fly around the water"? Imagine that in the Port of Newcastle. Leaves those "Mickey Mouse" car races for dead. No interruptions to the city of Newcastle; seen around the world; USA, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Denmark, Great Britain, France. What great exposure. GEOFF Black, we need to put a massive dome over Canberra to keep the hot air in and completely end climate change or a big pig trough might be appropriate. AS to your questions Don Fraser, (Short Takes, 15/12), they were risking their health conveying our vulnerable, filling larders and educating kids, in an economy where wages were depressed for years while the big end of town got wealthier. They were striking then and should be allowed to strike now! IN regards to correspondence about unregistered motorbikes, we have the nightly pleasure of the high note of a tiny engine through our streets at dinner time.

