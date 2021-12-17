our-newcastle, Maitland Regional Art Gallery, Newcastle art

The Storylines exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery is certainly a pause for thought. Curated by Todd Fuller and Lisa Woolfe, the show features the work of selected contemporary Australian artists (Robert Andrew, Tim Andrew, Richard Lewer, Anna Louise Richardson, Lucienne Rickard and Gria Shead) who use drawing to dissect the historical timeline of Australia. "The idea is it's the great Australian narrative, but it's been interrupted, or intersected, through contemporary Australian practices," Fuller says. "It's not necessarily what we expect of drawing, and not necessarily what we expect of history." Subjects covered include Phar Lap, a death in custody, Kate Kelly (Ned Kelly's sister), animal extinction and Australia's High Court. Among the works, Tim Andrew's huge wallpaper pattern shows all seven of Australia's High Court justices. Gallery visitors are encouraged to colour them in, become familiar with them, maybe even remember who they are. A 2017 survey suggested few Australians knew the number of justices that sit on the High Court or how High Court justices are appointed. It suggested up to 92 per cent of Australians could not identify any of the sitting justices, with more survey participants recognising American celebrity "Judge Judy" than any member of the bench.

