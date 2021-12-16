Man hospitalised after being run over by a tractor in the Hunter

news, local-news,

A 29-year-old man has been flown to hospital suffering a severe leg fracture after being run over by a tractor on a property near Maitland on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter said a critical care medical team was tasked to the property at Lambs Valley just north-west of Maitland around 11.30am. On arrival medics treated the man at the scene after reports the tractor had reversed over him severely fracturing his leg. The man was stabilised at the scene, the spokesperson said, before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. The details of the report are developing. It will be updated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n8uGJwMg95DiH9D4L9ShGa/35c463b4-07d2-4e7e-a0c9-1aba1edfbb93.jpeg/r173_5_2164_1130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg