news, court-and-crime,

Detectives have charged a further four people as part of ongoing investigations into fraudulent bushfire claims. State Crime Command's Raptor Squad established Strike Force Fireant in August 2019 to investigate the alleged involvement of outlaw motorcycle gang members and associates in obtaining fraudulent bushfire support grant funds. To date 20 people have been charged during the ongoing investigation, and remain before the courts. Raptor Squad investigators arrested a further two women and two men at four properties in Raworth, Shalvey and Seven Hills on Thursday morning following extensive police inquiries. A 29-year-old Gladiators OMCG associate from Raworth was charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. She was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Maitland Local Court on Wednesday, January 12. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, both from Shalvey, were each charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. They were granted strict conditional bail to appear at Mt Druitt Local Court on Wednesday, January 19. Officers also allegedly located a knife, cannabis, and white powder believed to be cocaine during the execution of a search warrant at Seven Hills. The items were seized, while a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, possessing a prohibited drug, and supplying a prohibited drug in larger than indictable quantity. He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Blacktown Local Court on Thursday, January 27. Investigations under Strike Force Fireant are continuing, police said.. Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-ct-migration/efad1c71-aa7f-4561-9d42-32fb3d4fbf1d.jpg/r0_17_320_198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg