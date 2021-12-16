sport, local-sport,

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas says there are "no excuses" despite the region's ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the challenge of replacing Angus Thurgate in the starting XI. Papas admits it has been an "interesting week" with two players, including Thurgate, testing positive for coronavirus as the Jets prepare to meet A-League Men's frontrunners Macarthur following a season-best 4-0 showing against Wellington. Newcastle travel to Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday (4:05pm), having resumed training on Thursday. All players were temporarily stood down and had further COVID tests during the week. "We've still got to go there and perform," Papas told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday. "There's other situations where sometimes a player has been out or injured and that's why you've got a squad. "We still expect to go there with no excuses, perform and try to come back with three points." Papas says the unexpected interruption was "not ideal" for the Jets in terms of "performance and preparation", but his thoughts remained with the "whole community right now" as COVID case numbers across the Hunter New England Health district continue to rise. Form midfielder Thurgate and reserve goalkeeper Noah James, who also tested positive for coronavirus, are now in self-isolation and under public health orders won't be unavailable to meet the Bulls this weekend and Western Sydney Wanderers at McDonald Jones Stadium on Boxing Day. "I've spoken to them. Obviously they have some effects, but they are just resting at home and trying to recover," Papas said. "Getting their health better, that's the priority and then getting them back as soon as we can." Papas says he's weighing up the likes of Olivier Boumal, Mario Arques, Mohamed Al-Taay and Konstandinos Grozos as potential replacements for Thurgate. He feels 21-year-old Thurgate has been "important" for the Jets during the opening four rounds of the season but despite the loss of the hard-working Port Macquarie product knows another player gets an "opportunity". "Gus' game has progressed this season," Papas said. "He's been important for us in terms of his energy, his workrate and also the way we like to move the ball and press. "In saying that it's just an opportunity for someone else. Players every week are training really well and not getting minutes because of how competitive the squad is. Whoever has their opportunity, it's their opportunity to take and put their best foot forward." Papas said he was unsure if it would simply be a like-for-like replacement or "structurally we might change a couple of things to make sure we have a better balance between attack and defence". Boumal, Arques, Al-Taay and Grozos are all on Papas' radar with two more training sessions scheduled ahead of game day. "We've got a bit of versatility to be able to move things around," he said. "Whoever comes in will be ready and contribute ... players are hungry to get into this XI right now." Equal-sixth Newcastle (5) and top-ranked Macarthur (10), with five points between them on the ladder, arrive with contrasting records in 2021-2022. The Jets boast the best attack with nine goals, featuring four at home on Friday night, while the Bulls have conceded just once in their unbeaten run. "Each team is playing the football they think is the best way to be successful," Papas said. "At the moment they're the best team in the league, they've had the best start. "Our challenge is to go there and make sure we don't just have good one performance (against the Phoenix) and then just expect that to happen every week. "We've got to work hard every single day, every single game and make sure we build momentum as a group."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/3b2540ed-e479-49b0-8345-db8887d3470f.jpg/r0_453_4920_3233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg