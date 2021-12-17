sport, cricket,

NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association will consider pivoting to one dayers after Christmas but scheduled fixtures continue despite the region's COVID outbreak sidelining four clubs. NDCA chairman Paul Marjoribanks said officials may make a mid-season change in format and drop two-day matches, similar to Sydney for 2021-22, to help limit any further disruptions caused by coronavirus in the new year. The NDCA committee met on Friday and gave the green light for play to go ahead in Saturday's senior competitions, grade and suburban districts, while the opening round of the T20 Regional Bash on Sunday has been postponed until after Christmas. Charlestown, Merewether, Stockton and Toronto decided to withdraw teams from all four grades and games involving those clubs, also impacting Wallsend and Waratah-Mayfield, would be deemed draws rather than forfeits based on the COVID clauses introduced by NDCA earlier this week. Clashes between University and Cardiff-Boolaroo, Wests and Belmont as well as City and Hamilton-Wickham resume on Saturday, having already completed day one last weekend. First XI fixtures have CBs back in the middle at 5-41 chasing Uni's 180, Belmont defending 181 against Wests at Harker Oval and Hamwicks needing 324 for victory over City at Learmonth Park. Marjoribanks suggested a review of the competition would take place after this two-dayer wrapped up. "It brings into question managing two-day cricket with COVID and the committee will give consideration to the future of the competition in the new year with a potential pivot to one-day games," Marjoribanks said. "In terms of Saturday, it was a matter of abiding by public health orders and also supporting the clubs with the overwhelming majority of the membership wanting to play cricket. "The T20 Regional Bash (on Sunday) was unfortunate, but with three teams at three grounds all day and potential crowds gathering we decided to push that back." As of Friday afternoon, Marjoribanks said approximately 10 one-day matches across suburban district competitions had been cancelled because of coronavirus. Newcastle Junior Cricket Association released a statement on Friday saying "following consultation with clubs and families, the NJCA executive has taken the difficult decision to abandon this weekend's matches and declare them as washouts. We have already been notified of 26 matches that are unable to go ahead and more are expected to follow."

