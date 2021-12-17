sport, local-sport,

The $150,000 Sky Racing Summer Provincial Series final (1600 metres) highlights the seven-race program at Newcastle on Saturday. Kris Lees has trained the winner of the race since its inception. Occupy (2019) and It's Lily (2020), both raced by Australian Bloodstock syndications, have been the Newcastle trainer's winners. This time around Lees has four finalists and each with credentials to win the race. The Lees quartet are Darleb, Juventus, Azarmin and Grand Rumore with all of them last-start winners. Lees discussed the prospects of his finalists on Thursday. "Darleb found form in Queensland with two good Saturday class victories. He has returned home in good order and will be hard to beat," Lees said. "Juventus could be suspect at 1600 metres and he needs to get across from the wide gate. His Hawkesbury win was okay but this is a much stronger field. "Azarmin will have to be ridden back from the wide barrier but although it was a small field at Kembla she beat them by a big space. "Grand Rumore is flying and along with Darleb is the best weighted of my team." Newcastle-trained, three-year-old Quick Tempo is out to maintain his unbeaten record in the Tozer Air and Electrical Benchmark 68 Handicap (900m). Trained by Mark Minervini, the gelding has won all four of his starts - Mudgee, Muswellbrook, and Taree twice. Quick Tempo was originally handicapped to carry 60 kilograms but Minervini has booked Dubbo apprentice Liam Blanch to ride the horse and his 3kg claim is a huge positive. Blanch and Minervini have enjoyed success in recent months with the stayer French Response. Annabel Neasham, who trained the winners of both Magic Millions races at Wyong on Wednesday, is sending her well performed filly Flying Witness to Newcastle to contest the Tozer Air and Electrical Maiden Plate (1500m). The three-year-old was beaten two lengths in the group 2 Riesling Stakes at Randwick in March. First up on the Kensington track on December 3, Flying Witness was placed two-and-a-quarter lengths from the winner. Apprentice Ellen Hennessy will ride the filly and claim three kilograms. Meanwhile, Racing NSW issued a statement on Friday saying "due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the Newcastle region, only essential personnel will be permitted to attend the race meeting". "As a result owners, members and the general public are not permitted to attend" the Newcastle venue on Saturday. The club's annual Boxing Day races are scheduled for next Sunday. Elsewhere on Saturday and Lees welcomes back The Bopper, with the sprinter sidelined since February. The four-year-old gelding, having now recovered from a virus, is entered in the Schweppes Sprint (1000m) at Randwick. Lees also has five runners in Queensland on Saturday, one at Eagle Farm and four on the Gold Coast.

