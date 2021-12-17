Water Polo: Hunter Hurricanes pause as Sydney Super League play-offs postponed amid state's COVID outbreak
The Hunter Hurricanes men's squad will need to wait a little longer for a crack at this season's Sydney Super League bronze medal with play-offs postponed amid the state's ongoing COVID outbreak.
Water Polo NSW sent out a message on Friday afternoon with six matches, including the Hurricanes versus Drummoyne, all scheduled for Dawn Fraser Baths on Saturday.
"The decision has been made due to the number of players directly affected by COVID-19, either having tested positive or being a close contact of someone who has," they said.
"Our priorities are the integrity of the competition and the health and wellbeing of our community."
A rescheduled date in the new year has yet to be announced.
The Hunter Hurricanes women's team were also due to meet Sydney University in a battle for fifth place.
Meanwhile, the Australian Water Polo League is set to start around January 26.
