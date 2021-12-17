sport, local-sport,

MITCH Marsden returns to what shapes as a full-strength Hunter Hurricanes men's squad, but uncertainty surrounds Sydney Super League play-offs in Balmain this weekend amid the state's ongoing COVID outbreak. The Hurricanes welcome back Marsden, who missed last round after being forced to self-isolate under public health orders, with a chance to claim a bronze medal against Drummoyne at Dawn Fraser Baths on Saturday. Hunter men's coach Dan Marsden, father of Mitch, said it would be a "completely different ball game" to when the sides met previously and the Devils won 18-8. The Hurricanes women's squad are due to tackle the Sydney University Lions in the fifth-placed play-off at the same venue earlier on Saturday. Several members of the Hunter women's team were waiting on COVID test results in order to be available to play. As of Friday, no official ruling had been handed down by Water Polo NSW. Meanwhile, the Australian Water Polo League is set to start around January 26.

