COURTHOUSES across the Hunter will now have new facilities to help empower domestic violence complainants and other vulnerable witnesses to give evidence. The upgrades include a new remote witness room at Belmont courthouse and upgraded safe rooms and remote witness rooms at Cessnock, Maitland, Newcastle and Toronto courthouses. The other improvements include new audio-visual equipment and secure access for those giving evidence. Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the projects were delivered as part of a $9 million Commonwealth COVID-19 stimulus funding package. "These new facilities will give vulnerable witnesses private, secure areas to prepare for court and to provide testimony, therefore enabling them to give their best evidence during proceedings," Mr Martin said. "Having to potentially face your abuser, or their family members, in open court can clearly exacerbate the stress of coming to testify, which is why these safe and remote facilities are so valuable."

