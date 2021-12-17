Wanted man charged after police pursuit at Raymond Terrace

news, court-and-crime,

Police have charged a man with a range of offences after a pursuit in the state's Hunter region earlier in the week. Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were patrolling Richardson Road at Raymond Terrace around 7.40am Wednesday when they attempted to stop a Holden Commodore sedan with five people onboard. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop and accelerated from officers, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued through several streets before the Commodore crashed into a brick fence in Watt Street and the drive fled the scene on foot. The other four occupants of the vehicle were spoken to by police at the scene. Police established a perimeter and with the assistance of PolAir and the Dog Unit, the man was located hiding in another vehicle, which was located on Brown Street. The 19-year-old was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, destroy or damage property and drive while licence cancelled. Additionally, he was charged with two outstanding warrants and over 20 charges relating to a range of theft, assault and traffic-related offences. He was refused bail and appeared in Raymond Local Court Thursday where he was formally refused bail and is due to appear in the same court on Monday, February 14. Inquiries are continuing.

