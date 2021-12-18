sport, local-sport, wildfires, shute shield

THE HUNTER Wildfires have added another international, Tongan centre Nafi Tuitavake, to their roster and coach Scott Coleman is happy with where the club is positioned approaching Christmas. The Wildfires have broken up a week earlier than scheduled after a couple of players were caught up in the Argyle House nightclub COVID-19 outbreak. But Coleman was satisfied with the work they had done. "With the COVID situation we decided to finish early," Coleman said. "We had an awesome initial six-week block. We did a lot of testing early and the boys are now well into their strength and fitness programs. "New guys Donny Freeman and Connor Winchester have made a strong impression. Tiueti Asi and Phil Bradford have been awesome with the way they have knuckled down. It has really been the whole group. As far as professionalism and lifting the standard, we are 50 per cent on last year. "Our strength and condition coach Shannon Mackie drives a lot of that. He goes above and beyond and that rubs off on the group. We will retest them when we assemble in January ahead of our first hit out against the NSW Waratahs (February 5)." Tuitavake arrives in January and will add class and experience to the backline. The 32-year-old outside centre played Super Rugby last season for South African club, the Bulls, and has played the majority of his career for Northampton Saints. The 2019 World Cup representative will have four weeks to prepare before the Tahs hit out, which is part of four -way trial along with Western Sydney and West Harbour. "We will be underdone rugby-wise for the Tahs but we will be as prepared physically as we can be," Coleman said. "It will be a good experience and an eye-opener for our guys, also a chance for our top five or six players to be looked at. "Rugby-wise we are little bit behind but we are confident we will make up that ground in the new year. Our main focus pre-Christmas was fitness and strength." As well as the Waratahs, the Wildfires have locked in trials against Manly (March 5) and Canberra clubs Owls (March 13) and Wests (March 26). IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

