The highly-anticipated opening of the stylish QT Newcastle hotel housed with the heritage-listed David Jones building in the East End complex has been set for April. With 104 guest rooms and suites, public areas and private function spaces, the hotel will also boast a yet-to-be revealed signature dining concept and a rooftop bar with sweeping views at every vantage point. QT Hotels & Resorts began taking bookings for QT Newcastle on Friday, December 17. QT's website shows bookings available from May 2, starting at $289 per night ($260 for QT members), with the best room available for $639 ($575 QT members). The hotel will anchor the first stage of Iris Capital's $700million East End development of residential towers, restaurants, retail and commercial businesses. The first stage was completed earlier in 2021. "We look forward to being a part of Newcastle's resurgence, and welcoming the community as a part of ours," QT Hotels & Resorts' group general manager Callum Kennedy said. "QT Newcastle will live and breathe with the same energy and vibrancy guests love from the world of QT. The hotel will be championed by QT's luxurious quirk from design to signature service. It will be unlike anything the local hotel market has seen before." Long-time QT collaborator and designer Nic Graham, together with the EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Design Team, have curated a stay in celebration of the city's surrounds, creating a transformative escape for each individual guest. Drawing inspiration from the elements; earth, water and light, Graham has refracted a visual feast. Guests will delight in the reference to the changing hues of Newcastle's coastline across all touch points, while stunning views of Newcastle Harbour, the Christ Church Cathedral and beyond to the Pacific, are framed within rejuvenated floor-to-ceiling heritage windows. "We have reinvigorated an iconic heritage building, respecting and maintaining the raw shell and layering contemporary life within," Graham said. "It's a nice reminder of the human spirit, that we all come from something. We have created a cocooning interior through colour blocking and juxtaposing textures, which evoke the history of Newcastle." QT has pioneered the philosophy of 'expect the unexpected', with every property delivering an experience which combines local influences and lashings of signature quirk, ensuring each hotel is a character in its own right.

